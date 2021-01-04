A New Concept in Adult Education - Live and Online - Your Teachable Moment
Your Teachable Moment offers interactive and live courses where ideas, friendships and learning can be exchanged.
Person to person support and presentation of material is exactly how learning occurred all through history. YTM leverages technology and tools to support this learning modality.”BETTENDORF, IA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three educators from Ohio, Iowa and Massachusetts have launched a new concept in online learning called “Your Teachable Moment.” The hallmarks of this platform are interactive courses with live instructors for adults. Dr. Dawn Strauss-Berta, Wendy Blizard Eldredge and Heather Mitchell recognized the need to lessen isolation and build community in these unusual times. Only a few months old, YTM has grown to hundreds of students and teachers, offering dozens of courses. Yes, you can learn anything from Youtube, but you cannot interact with the instructor or the course participants. In these days of intense isolation, collegial learning must see a resurgence, and this new model is founded on that idea.
— Wendy Blizard Eldredge
YTM's founders have a background in online education, specializing in interactive learning. “We looked around and did not see a live instruction platform for adults,” Dr. Dawn Strauss Berta says. A Chiropractor and adjunct professor, she has seen online education expand in the past 11 years. “In complicated times like these, there are not interactive learning communities available for adults the way they are for children." Instructing adults in the way their parents and grandparents learned with the assistance of technology is a whole new way of thinking about learning. Person to person support and presentation of material is exactly how learning occurred all through history. YTM leverages technology and tools to support this learning modality.
The founders believe in the utility of interacting in real time with students. Wendy Blizard Eldredge comments: “The power of our platform is immediate feedback with the student and the human interaction. There is an opportunity in every course for friendship, connection and learning." The diverse course offerings span topics from foreign language learning to novel writing. Current offerings include goal setting, fitness and personal development to support New Year's resolutions. There are classes at every price point and are designed to be affordable. . “We want to make learning and community accessible,” says Blizard Eldredge. Dozens of courses are added weekly from instructors all over the world. Free courses are available if you want to try them out!
Encouraged by early success and amazed participants, the organization has grown to nearly 200 instructors! If anyone wishes to apply to be an instructor, the process is straight-forward. “On the website there is a form to complete and we ask prospective employers to send us their course ideas and a very short video. We are particularly interested in and committed to assembling a diverse instructor base,” says Heather Mitchell. Instructors set their own schedule, material and fee structure as independent contractors. YTM provides the space, technology and marketing to support all involved.
YTM has a set of guiding principals that illustrate the founder's commitment to proving that loneliness and isolation are solvable problems. They are listed as follows:
~Learners will gain valuable knowledge or an enriching skill in an interactive and live classroom
~YTM will offer a place and time for people to build a new community of learners and instructors
~We pledge to bring people together, lessen isolation
~and we promise to always give respect, timely responses, and strength-based feedback
To learn more about Your Teachable Moment, please visit their website: yourteachablemoment.com.
Wendy Blizard Eldredge
Your Teachable Moment
+1 978-502-4455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook