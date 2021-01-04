Start the new year off by checking your lottery tickets! $6.8 MILLION in Unclaimed Lottery Prizes Expire SOON

43 large prizes from Washington’s Lottery are currently unclaimed – including a $1.7 million prize expiring on January 11; Winners have 180 days from draw date to claim their prize

Olympia, Wash. (Dec. 29, 2020) - Washington’s Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets, as there are currently 43 unclaimed prizes each valued at $10,000 or more, and totaling more than $6.8 million. Sevenprizes worth a total of $2.2 million will expire in January, and lottery officials are encouraging players to claim this and many other outstanding prizes.

The following tickets are set to expire in January:

A $10,000 Match 4 ticket was purchased at Jacksons in Tacoma (10716 Pacific Ave. S) and expires Jan. 4.

A $1.7 million Lotto ticket was purchased at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee (11 Grant Rd) and expires Jan. 11.

A $420,000 Hit 5 ticket was purchased at Sunbow Food Mart in Tacoma (3301 49th Ave. NE) and expires Jan. 14.

A $420,000 Hit 5 ticket was purchased at Winco Foods in Federal Way (160 SW Campus Dr.) and expires Jan. 14.

A $120,000 Hit 5 ticket was purchased at Safeway in Federal Way (1207 S 320th St.) and expires Jan. 18.

A $10,000 Match 4 ticket was purchased at ARCO AM/PM Mini Mart in Lynnwood (4806 196th St. SW) and expires Jan. 27.

A $10,000 Match 4 ticket was purchased at Handy Fuel Mart and Deli in Longview (1410 Ocean Beach Hwy) and expires Jan. 30.

The full list of unclaimed prizes for Washington’s Lottery can be found here.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education on Washington State. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs. More information on the program can be found here.

To protect players’ health and safety, Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 to mail in their tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim at the Olympia HQ office. This change is in response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, to enable social distancing, and support Washington's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive. More information can be found here.

