Gov. Wolf: 2021 Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program Now Open

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the availability of $5 million in funding for security enhancement projects for nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities throughout the commonwealth.

Administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program issues grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication. Applicants are eligible for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in the commonwealth that is owned or operated by the nonprofit organization.

“These grants expand the school safety and security grants introduced in 2019,” Gov. Wolf said. “And will continue to help our many nonprofits address security needs and any safety concerns that exist for religious, social and other nonprofit organizations across the commonwealth.”

Applicants can find the application and information about the Program on PCCD’s website at http://www.pccd.pa.gov. Grant awards can range from $5,000 to $150,000 for a wide variety of eligible items, including:

Safety and security planning and training;

Purchase of safety and security equipment and technology;

Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security; and

Vulnerability and threat assessments.

The application period will be open for a 30-day window from Monday, January 4 to Wednesday, February 3. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis by a PCCD-established workgroup comprised of representatives of PCCD, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, with awards being considered at the March 10 PCCD meeting.

Questions regarding the Program and the application process should be forwarded to: RA-CD-NPSEC-GRANT@pa.gov.

PCCD’s mission is to enhance the quality, coordination and planning within the criminal and juvenile justice systems, to facilitate the delivery of services to victims of crime, and to increase the safety of our communities.