Anju Software releases ta-Scan 360 a first-of-its-kind data platform integrating multiple sources for clinical trials
New capability combined with new Anju Knowledge Graph visualization tool optimizes the effectiveness of clinical trial location and investigator selection.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anju ta-Scan 360 offers the ability to incorporate multiple sources of data into a trusted data lake without customers having to create complex data warehouses. Anju ta-Scan 360 will save customers time and risks related to creating their own data lake. The solution also allows for data export to customer-specific BI tools. The secured data can be analyzed and viewed using the new Anju Knowledge Graph which incorporates the latest version of semantic search and data visualization. “This new capability enables far superior decision making in critical areas such as site and investigator selections that in turn have profound impacts on the overall success of a clinical trial”, according to Suhas Gudihal, Anju’s CTO.
“Anju’s ta-Scan 360 now gives life sciences companies a 360◦ panoramic view of the trial, disease and product development landscapes. We can now intelligently combine an organization’s own experiences through CTMS, CRM, claims and EDC data, for example, with the wealth of data available in the public realm,” explains Kurien Jacob, Anju’s Chairman. “The resulting analytics offer dramatically sharper insights with fewer omissions for researchers, data scientists and even commercial decision-makers concerned with investigator payments. For the first time, Pharma companies and CROs can readily compare their own study performance and results with similar benchmarks, such as same study phase and drug category, across the globe. We have solved one of life sciences’ most pressing needs for timely, consistent and complete trial information in a single source of truth.”
Anju’s ta-Scan 360 brings into clear focus important information previously obscured from organizations by the lack of a panoramic view of the global development landscape, such as other trials their clinical investigators were involved in, the payments they received for those services as well as enriched profiles and networks of associations. With ta-Scan 360’s pre-built big data backend, customers can conquer the pervasive challenge of large-scale and continually updated data integration of any and all operational data sets with publicly available data in a matter of weeks, not months.
The solution is built on cutting-edge big data technology leveraging Microsoft Azure, Apache SOLR and Anju’s own proprietary data visualization solution, AnjuDV. Highly scalable and rapidly deployed, ta-Scan 360’s backend is comprised of multiple layers from data ingestion into raw data lake through data informatics and curation layers to an analytics layer for powerful discovery, visualizations and AI-fueled predictive analytics. Its front-end interface delivers the most intuitive, self-service experience to users available in any life sciences clinical intelligence solution.
“ta-Scan has significantly improved our field medical team’s ability to efficiently uncover important information regarding therapeutic area experts and institutions. The platform has provided us with necessary tools to quickly identify and understand crucial clinical and medical information when we need it,” explains Maggie Zwierko, Field Medical Lead at Servier Pharmaceuticals.
About Anju Software
Anju Software provides advanced solutions for the life sciences industry from clinical operations to medical affairs that is adaptive, non-disruptive, and will enable and enhance your existing environment. The strength of Anju's offering focuses on delivering YOUR PLATFORM, YOUR WAY. Anju will incorporate complementary solutions to YOUR environment, leveraging Anju’s integration technology, creating a tailor-made PLATFORM perfectly suited to meet YOUR needs. Learn more by visiting www.anjusoftware.com
Bill Leander
Anju Software
4802767418
Bill.Leander@AnjuSoftware.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn