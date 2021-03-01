Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Louisiana or Their Family to Focus in on Financial Compensation and To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

"We are urging a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-for his focus on better financial compensation results. ” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW OLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana or their wife and or adult son-daughter to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-for his focus on much better financial compensation results. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his team at Karst von Oiste consistently get the best possible financial compensation results for their clients. The typical person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old-and they will need the help of their family.

"We know that because of the nonstop barrage of information about the Coronavirus on TV and radio many people with mesothelioma were reluctant about starting financial compensation in 2020-because they did not want to expose their family to lawyers-or others who may have been infected. 2020 will probably go down as the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in twenty years-not because there were fewer people with this rare cancer-but because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have almost identical symptoms.

"If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst will make certain you receive the best possible compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.