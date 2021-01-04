TackleBox now available on Microsoft AppSource
TackleBox automates the delivery of Excel analysis to help finance and consulting teams present their analysis faster and with more confidence.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insiten today announced the availability of TackleBox on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace that provides tailored line-of-business solutions.
TackleBox is a Microsoft Azure-based application that works with Microsoft 365 and OneDrive to automatically track changes made in Excel, enabling advanced audit trails and instant updates of PowerPoint presentations. TackleBox also allows users to combine visuals from Excel and Power BI into real-time dashboards that they can then share directly with stakeholders. TackleBox is available for web browsers and as a Microsoft Teams app.
“We are excited to make TackleBox available through Microsoft AppSource,” said Adam Trien, CEO, Insiten. “Through its integrations with Excel, PowerPoint, and Power BI, TackleBox provides automation and insights that can drive faster and more accurate business decisions. TackleBox is an ideal solution for finance, accounting, consulting, and other teams that use Excel to perform and deliver quantitative analysis.”
Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said, “We’re happy to welcome TackleBox to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as TackleBox from Insiten to help customers meet their needs faster.”
About Insiten
TackleBox was developed by Insiten Inc., an Atlanta-based technology company focused on developing innovative solutions for corporate finance and business professionals. Our unique blend of business acumen and technical proficiency connects people, processes, and data. Learn more about Insiten here.
