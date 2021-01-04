Privacy Ref announces a series of events to expand Data Privacy Day into Data Privacy Week
Privacy Ref will offer a series of free webinars to expand the commemoration of Data Privacy Day to Data Privacy Week.
Privacy Ref is proud to once again be a Data Privacy Champion. We encourage companies and individuals to take advantage of our free privacy training to commemorate Data Privacy Day”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy Ref, a company dedicated to helping organizations develop new or improve existing privacy programs, policies, and practices, announced today that the company will offer a series of free webinars to expand the commemoration of Data Privacy Day to Data Privacy Week.
Data Privacy Day (DPD) is an international effort to empower individuals and encourage businesses to respect privacy, safeguard data, and enable trust. DPD commemorates the January 28th, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first and only legally binding international instrument dealing with data privacy. In the United States DPD is led by the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA), an organization that focuses on cybersecurity education for all. Each year the NCSA invites organizations to become Data Privacy Champions.
“Privacy Ref is proud to once again be a Data Privacy Champion. We encourage companies and individuals to take advantage of our free privacy training to commemorate DPD,” said Bob Siegel, President and Founder of Privacy Ref.
“Our high-quality Privacy Quick StartTM training will take place on January 26th, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm EST. This 3-hour course covers the basics of privacy, responding to privacy incidents, and basic regulations that may affect an organization. Then, tune in on January 28th from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST to participate in a live online webinar about the California Privacy Right Act (CPRA)” Siegel continued.
“We are an innovative company, we have adjusted our business model and offerings to address the COVID-19 world, and we are proud to offer the same quality traditional classroom training in an online format. As an official training partner of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), our highly renowned and credentialed privacy experts deliver the most sought-after global privacy training and certification preparation through live online courses, including the Privacy Program Management, U.S. Private-Sector, and European Data Protection.” added Siegel.
Privacy Ref recently introduced study groups to assist in preparation for IAPP certification exams.
“We understand the challenges organizations face with the ever-changing privacy landscape,” concluded Siegel, “and take pride in making the process simple for you by learning about your business and your practices to customize our solutions to meet your needs.”
Privacy Ref focuses on aligning privacy practices with clients’ organizational and operational goals. The company designs and implements data privacy programs or enhances existing ones, drawing on their experience and industry best practices. Privacy Ref’s highly renowned and credentialed subject matter experts develop custom privacy programs unique to each organization.
