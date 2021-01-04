Dr. David Samadi’s SMART surgery technique wise choice for men with prostate cancer

robotic surgery for prostate cancer

Are you diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? Individualized care by World Renowned Surgery Dr. David Samadi using SMART robotic surgery can save your life

Are you diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? Individualized care by World Renowned Surgery Dr. David Samadi using SMART robotic surgery can save your life” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Any surgery for cancer can be difficult. There’s the chance of an extended recovery, prolonged pain and discomfort along with possible long lasting side effects. For men diagnosed with and requiring surgery for prostate cancer, a thorough discussion with their oncologist on various surgical options for removal of the prostate is strongly advisable. That’s why men with prostate cancer owe it to themselves to find out more about a surgery called robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy. Dr. David Samadi , Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, has vast knowledge and years of experience in perfecting his signature SMART prostate surgery. He has performed over 8,000 surgeries with successful results that include:• Most men regaining complete urinary continence within 12 months after surgery, especially those with normal function prior to the intervention.• Men recovering most of their sexual potency within 14-18 months after surgery, especially those of a younger age.“Over the years, I’ve researched to create the Samadi Modified Advanced Robotic Technique (SMART) for complete removal of a cancerous prostate,” explained Dr. Samadi . “Unlike traditional prostate removal surgery that approaches the prostate from the outside in, my SMART surgery does the opposite by accessing the prostate from the inside out. It’s a minimally invasive robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy with three goals in mind; removal of the cancerous prostate, improved sexual potency, and minimum continence issues.”Dr. Samadi, who studied under Dr. Claude Abbou who performed the first minimally invasive procedure for cancerous prostate removal in Paris in 2000, developed his own signature SMART prostate surgery which builds on oncologic principles learned with open radical prostatectomy and transferred to a robotic approach. Important features of this revolutionary procedure include:• Opening the bladder neck early• Staying away from lateral tissues• Careful nerve sparing dissection• Using cold scissors so that tissues are not burned and damaged• A no suture approach that is bloodless“I’ve been a prostate cancer surgeon for a long time,” stated Dr. Samadi. “Going through surgery is never easy. It’s important my patients feel confident in their decision and as comfortable as possible making the entire process easier. It is also important for them to know that at St Francis just like the last two decades the entire robotic prostatectomy is performed by me. There are no residents or fellows at St. Francis and this is very critical for them to keep in mind. Men who’ve had a positive surgical experience are more likely to have a successful recovery too.”The technique Dr. Samadi uses is a much improved version of the classic open anatomic radical prostatectomy. Using a Da Vinci robot, this allows Dr. Samadi a significant advantage that includes full visibility of the surgical area and the ability to tackle angles of dissection not possible with open or straight laparoscopic instruments.The majority of Dr. Samadi’s patients are discharged within 24 hours of their surgery. For most patients, Dr. Samadi’s surgery provides superior benefits over traditional open or laparoscopic prostatectomy including the following:• A quicker return to normal activity• Shorter hospitalization• Most patients go home the next day• Reduced risk of complications such as incontinence and impotence• Less blood loss and fewer transfusions• Reduced painDr. Samadi went on to add, “Simply put, surgical removal of the prostate can be done with greater attention resulting in improved functional outcomes, decreased blood loss, and a shorter recovery. My goal, my philosophy for each man I treat for prostate cancer is a cancer cure after surgery, to attain continence and to preserve full sexual functioning.”Patients newly diagnosed with prostate cancer can contact world renowned prostate cancer surgeon and urologic oncologist, Dr. David Samadi, for a free phone consultation and to learn more about prostate cancer risk, call 212-365-5000.Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

Are you diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? Individualized care by World Renowned Surgery Dr. David Samadi using SMART robotic surgery can save your life