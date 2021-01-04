Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Shareholder Barbara Hart Resigns

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbara Hart, a shareholder of Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. (“Lowey Dannenberg”), has resigned effective immediately. The Lowey Dannenberg family wishes Barbara well in her future endeavors. Vincent Briganti will remain as Chairman, and Lowey Dannenberg will continue to be managed by its Management Committee comprised of shareholders Gerald Lawrence, Peter St. Phillip, Geoffrey M. Horn and Mr. Briganti.



Since the firm’s founding in the late 1960s by Stephen Lowey and Richard Dannenberg, Lowey Dannenberg has represented sophisticated clients in complex federal antitrust, commodities, and securities litigation. Lowey Dannenberg also regularly represents some of the world’s largest health insurers in healthcare cost recovery actions. The firm has more than 40 attorneys who specialize in prosecuting these cases.

Contact

Vincent Briganti

Chairman

Lowey Dannenberg. P.C.

914-733-7221