A Sea-born Story
A maritime tale that appeals across generations and readersCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enchanting story of Ghost, a successful 28-foot wooden Catboot from the 1980s, awaits readers in the pages of the book From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G. But this is not simply the story of a boat. Filled with technical specifications and various other specifics relating to boats and racing, this chronicle paints the rich history of the A Cat racing class boats. It also gives the reader a peek into the minds and spirits behind Ghost’s success, through the pen of William W. Fortenbaugh.
Fortenbaugh was a Professor Emeritus of Classics in Rutgers University before writing the book. But he was also a boat racing enthusiast from his early years and has decades of experience with various racing boats including ones from the same A Cat class as Ghost. Upon retiring, he collaborated with the crew, the builders, and the photographers of Ghost, and created a book whose appeal spans beyond boating aficionados of every age.
This is because From Beaton’s contains more than the usual elements one would expect from a book about boats. Equally as important as the technical specs, measurements, and performance numbers of Ghost, is the history of the boat and the intimate look at the human stories of the builders and the crew of this amazing vessel. Personal anecdotes like how on Ghost’s first race, the captain and crew fell into the water, blend well with more technical sections like the boat’s detailed construction process.
Combine all that with beautiful images and photos from the distant past to the near present, and the book gives the reader one amazing trip back in time. Fortenbaugh’s work captures and showcases the history of Ghost, the legacy it has built, and a bird’s eye view of sailing and boating that everyone can appreciate.
