The Boat That Transcended Time
How one hundred years prepared a ship for greatnessCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G tells the tale of one iconic Catboot boat called ‘Ghost’ whose history and achievements have become the stuff of legend in the sailing world. The book showcases the Catboot class’s nearly one-hundred-year history, the elements that coalesced into the creation of Ghost, and the boat’s many achievements during its run. All of this written in great detail by William W. Fortenbaugh.
A Professor Emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University, Fortenbaugh’s natural affinity for history made him the ideal chronicler of Ghost’s legacy. But he also has the sailing credentials to add authenticity to the sport, which he started gaining at the age of eight. As he got older and more experienced, Fortenbaugh was able to work on many kinds of racing boats. Naturally, he was able to race the same class boat as Ghost’s. This makes Fortenbaugh the ideal writer for the book.
From Beaton’s is a collaboration between the builders and crew of Ghost, the friends of the crew, and even the photographers. Everyone contributed to Fortenbaugh’s work, resulting in a book that transcends time and appeals to all kinds of readers. Not only does the book showcase Ghost’s racing record, it also gives an in-depth look at the very human nature of boat building and racing.
And while the finely crafted words do a good job of putting the reader in the shoes of the people involved with Ghost, it is the breathtaking photos that really transport them back in time. The pictures capture the history perfectly, and help tell the story, history, success, and legacy of a boat that transcended time.
