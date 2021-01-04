Getting to Know the A Cat Inside and Out
An in-depth look at a unique class of boats unknown to manyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With only about a dozen of its kind in existence today, many people might not be familiar with the A Cat, a type of wooden sailboat that’s unique to the East Coast. That’s where this book, From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G, comes in. Sailing enthusiast William Fortenbaugh takes the reader on a fun and informative boat ride on the history, construction, and pedigree of the A Cat, particularly one that he commissioned, named Ghost.
Built in New Jersey from plans dating back to the early 1920s, Ghost had a successful 22-year racing history, even winning seven consecutive titles. The book recounts its construction in loving detail, with extensive explanations in the building process, the various parts, and even the techniques that make it such a stellar example of woodworking. Coupled with maps, sketches, plans, and up to 140 color photographs, boat lovers will definitely find a worthwhile education in the A Cat class of boats.
An educator for most of his professional life, Fortenbaugh is professor emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University, with a particular fondness for Aristotle and his school. But he was an avid sailor for longer, having developed his sea legs at the age of eight. With growing appreciation of the A Cat, he decided to compile all the information he had of Ghost in this book in the hopes of preserving its legacy and craftsmanship.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter