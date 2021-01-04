All the Right Catboat Pieces . . . Together
Famous catboat in New Jersey documented in photos exhibited in bookCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A catboat with extraordinary racing feats and excellent craftsmanship takes center stage in From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G, which takes readers to a visual tour of the life of “Ghost.” With a fair amount of images and descriptions, the book is a sprawling source of information about the makings of a great wooden boat.
The 28-foot wooden catboat Ghost belongs to a class of boats unique to the Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, USA. It has won seven consecutive Bay championships from 1994 to 2000. With its extraordinary craftsmanship, Ghost is considered a model of excellence in wooden boat construction. The book contained detailed images that served as documentation of how Ghost was built—from the making of patterns and preparation of the woodshop, to the celebratory launch at the rigging dock of David Beaton & Sons.
Moreover, the book provides an account of Ghost’s first disaster on the race course, its remarkable recovery, and 22 years of nonstop competition. Readers are also treated to details on what made Ghost fast on the race course and what did not work for it during the races. The book ends with a view of Ghost’s new home at the New Jersey Maritime Museum.
It is not at all a surprise that William “Bill” Fortenbaugh initiated the writing of a book about Ghost. Currently a professor emeritus of classics at Rutgers University, Fortenbaugh has been an avid sailor since he was 8, racing various boats, including the Barnegat Bay A Cat. In retirement, he recognized the value of the A Cat and David Beaton & Sons, where Ghost was built.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter