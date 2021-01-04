Ghost Ship’s Legacy
The Catboot class’ near hundred-year racing historyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William W. Fortenbaugh’s chronicle of the Catboot named Ghost in From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G is an engaging look into the world and history of sailing and boats in the US. It follows the specific class of boats and one very successful one in particular, named Ghost. The ship, whose design was based on plans from the 1920s, and its struggles and successes over the course of its life, makes this book a must-have for sailing enthusiasts.
Fortenbaugh was one such enthusiast. Fortenbaugh’s lifelong experience with racing all kinds of boats, including the same A Cat class as Ghost, makes him the ideal writer of the winning vessel’s story. “Bill” Fortenbaugh is also Professor Emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University. This experience and fascination with history is a perfect pair to his sailing knowledge when writing Ghost’s story. And this book, which was started when Bill retired, is a collaborative effort involving numerous people.
The book’s appeal, while certainly for sailors, extends beyond that niche and can easily work its way into the hearts and minds of other readers. It goes beyond the statistics of Ghost’s speed and wins, and reveals within its pages the human element of its builders and crew. It also showcases several notable races, and the different special and sometimes unconventional tactics employed by Ghost’s crew to achieve victory.
From beginning to end, the book is not just a history lesson, but a biography of sorts for the life and spirit of Ghost and its crew. From the striking narrative to beautiful photos that will transport the reader through time, the book is definitely a must have for sailors, boat enthusiasts, and fans of racing in general. Pick up your copy now!
