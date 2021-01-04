Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Season 18 for Atlantic City Fashion Week

Bringing a new look.

HIGHTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic City Fashion Week takes place in Atlantic City New Jersey February 18-20, 2021. The weekend event was created to rival the famous fashion weeks such as Paris, New York City, and Milan.


The show attracts designers both locally and globally. Season seventeen of the show introduced guests to designers from multiple parts of the world. Designs from India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, Germany and Russia help AC Fashion week bring a well rounded cultural influence to the show.


This year the show will include Alpha Koroma Jr and his Out The Mud / OTMxHoodRock Marketing and Management company to its team, to help bolster the shows marketing and media appearance.

