DOC AID - Your Online Doctor

DocAid is a British Online platform by Lam Aid Ltd. UK connecting and promoting the World Class Doctors on one platform, serving the world on your finger tips.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, January 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lam Aid Limited153 Boleyn Road, London E7 9QH, United Kingdom(+44) 07440304828info@lamaid.orgDoc Aid is a British Online platform by Lam Aid Ltd. (An UK based MNC, pioneering in web based and hybrid mobile based applications, in diversified domains) connecting and promoting the World Class Doctors on one platform, serving the world on your finger tips and offers the services of British Doctor, Indian, Pakistani & Asian Doctors , Gulf Doctors , American & European Doctor.By connecting and promoting all Consultant Doctors, Doctors, Health Professionals, Clinics and Hospitals to serve the world at the crucial stage during the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in more than 180 countries.Doc Aid App/Portal and its Services was launched on 26th March 2020, wherein more than 350 numbers of World Class Experienced and Qualified Consultant Doctors, Doctors and Healthcare Professionals worldwide, are already registered with us.Now our Consultant Doctors, Doctors and Healthcare Professionals are serving the patients worldwide.This app allows patients from all over the world to avail competitive healthcare assistance from the Renowned Doctors and Healthcare Professionals, globally. Major features of this online appointment booking platform include the following:• Patients can book an online appointment with registered Healthcare Professionals and ask health related questions.• The Doctors and Healthcare Professionals, registered with us are highly credible and authentic as we follow a stringent KYC Verification Process. After properly verifying their documents, credentials etc, they are registered with us.• Patients can compare the Consultation fees among the Doctors of their choice and go for the best Service offered in lieu of the best Value.• Doc Aid will be helpful in the quarantine regions where people are not allowed to come out of their homes and are at high risk of being exposed to Covid-19. During their self-quarantine period, Doc Aid app/portal provides ability to patients and doctors to conduct live online consultation from any location using Smartphone, Apple Phone or Computer. This App would definitely prove highly beneficial to our Senior Citizens who are highly susceptible to this infection.• Doc Aid app also provides the ability to patients to access their health records online from anywhere at any time, compare OPD fee before making online appointment, and search doctor by using search option by specifying the necessary fields.What we are offering:DOC AID - You Online Doctor - A British MNC, Brings you the world best doctors on one platform:British Doctor @ USD $ 25 – $ 80Indian, Pakistani & Asian Doctors @ USD $ 2 – $ 10Gulf Doctors @ USD $ 20 – $ 100American & European Doctor @ USD $ 30 – $ 100Avail• Live Consultation• Online Appointment Booking• PrescriptionOur Android Mobile App is available at:Our iOS Mobile App is available at:For any information or any other queries: -Emails: help@docaid.onlineWebsite: https://docaid.online/ Registration details:There are two options, for the patients, on this platform:1. FREE Registration for Medical Practitioners, Organizations and Patients. This allows Online Live Consultations and Prescriptions on Doctors Regular Fees.2. Subscription packages for Patients: That range from $15/month to $60/year. Being a patient, if you avail any of these subscription packages, you will get 10% DISCOUNT per APPOINTMENT/ Consultation.Please do register today and avail this unique opportunity to get served, right at your home.Doc Aid is an online appointment booking platform that provides the facility of online prescription and consultation to patients having symptoms of Covid-19 infection or patients suffering from any other health related disorder.Lam Aid ltd. Believes in mutual growth so would like to invite potential Investors, Partners, Distributors, Resellers, Brand Promotion Partners and others across the Globe into the multinational growing global company providing IT / ICT (Online platform) related Systems and Services. The brief about the kind of services and product is mentioned in the companies catalogue and corporate website https://www.lamaid.org/ Social Media Handles:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/docaidonline Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimited Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/ About DOC AIDDOC AID - Your Online Doctor is a British Online platform by Lam Aid Ltd. A UK based MNC, pioneering in web based and hybrid mobile based applications, in diversified domainsContact information:Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed ShamsPresident & CEO (UK)Lam Aid LimitedEmail: president@lamaid.orgCell: +44 0744 030 4828Madhushree BanerjeeBusiness Administrator (India)Lam Aid LimitedKolkata (India)E-mail: help@docaid.onlineCell: + 91 9748888911

