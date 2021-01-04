Beloved Author Comes Back with Tales of Love Spanning Generations
A reflection of life and the perseverance of love in the face of insurmountable adversitiesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Louise Ferris receives a visit from her granddaughter, Lulu, she never thought she’d be offering the younger woman some advice on love and marriage. See, Lulu is facing a dilemma: she’s fallen in love with an older man, but she’s already engaged to be married to someone else. This brings Louise to look into her past herself and ruminate on the loves she also encountered, starting from the early 1910s, when the world was just about to be consumed by the first great war, up to the eighties, where she and Lulu are having the conversation.
Spanning seven decades and three generations of Ferrises, Jean Murray Munden’s I’ll Remember April offers an intimate portrait of love and the sacrifices it prompts us to make, as well as the joy it brings. Set in picturesque locations around Canada, Munden’s second novel brings us face to face with the timelessness of romance.
Seventy-six-year-old Munden is herself a grandmother to four beautiful children and great-grandmother to one. Having worked briefly as a nurse, she is now a retired widow and spends her time enjoying peace and quiet while penning inspiring stories, a passion she’s always been drawn towards since childhood.
