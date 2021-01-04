There Is Strength in Love and Family
Two strangers’ love is stronger than past and present oddsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come Fill Up My Cup is a tender take on relationships blooming and surviving despite the odds, and on stories of strangers finding each other in a serendipitous circumstance, moving on from tragic intimate losses, and braving the issues that get between them.
Robin Lindsay and James Maclachlan crossed paths and fell in love in Scotland, but not without the baggage that comes with being the surviving spouses of their respective marriages. Robin, a 45-year-old Canadian, was on a trip to Scotland to continue the adventure she once shared with her late husband. The Scottish widower James, meanwhile, was being haunted by his poor relationship with his wife, who died under mysterious circumstances about a decade ago, leaving him with their daughter and son. Robin got caught in a rainstorm on a roadside and met James. They later became very important persons in each other’s lives, even with the complications brought about by events from the past and a violent murder in the present.
A mix of sorrow and gladness pervade all throughout the piece, but Come Fill Up My Cup takes the emotional ride a notch higher by highlighting how James strives to keep his family together and how Lindsay becomes a loving addition to the Maclachlans, as they all try to welcome people who can fill the emptiness caused by the deaths of their loved ones. How James and Robin fight to be in each other’s lives is a manifestation of a love that conquers difficulties.
This piece by the 76-year-old Jean Murray Munden conjures raw emotions. Munden is a widow herself and her late husband being a widower with three children when they got married. A retired nurse, Munden now lives by herself in Vancouver, British Columbia but maintains close ties with family, and writes at her leisure.
