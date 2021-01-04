Love on Heavenly Wings
A story about an angel and a human’s complicated romanceCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we think of angels, we often think of protectors and guardians, bringers of comfort and peace in times of crisis. They give messages of hope that revitalize the soul and help us get through the day. People often pray to them, appeal to them, but is it possible to love them, for a human to fall in love with an angel? In The Angel’s Kiss by Harvey B. Cabrera, this scenario is explored when an angel, sent by Heaven to give love to a deserving man, ends up being loved by that man instead.
Harvey is an Information Technology specialist who has a passion for art, specifically: writing, painting, and music. He pursues his passion when he’s not working and enjoys travelling with his wife and two sons when he gets the chance. He and his family have travelled all over the world, from Europe to the Caribbean, from Canada to the U.S., and many other countries. He loves sharing meals with his friends and loved ones, who regard him as the eternal optimist, one who is able to see the good in whatever situation he is in.
The book tries to explore the possibility of a human’s love being able to break the chains of the Earth in order to reach someone who is naturally beyond a man’s reach. Both man and angel are thrown into a complicated situation, one that leads to unexpected series of events. These episodes will bring the characters and the reader through a roller coaster ride of emotions! Visit www.angelskiss.com to know more.
If you love romance stories, then this book is definitely for you. Get a copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter