A Heavenly Kind of Love
The story of a man who had a love that breaks earth’s bondsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian angels are often thought of as protectors of mankind, sent by the Heavens to each and every single one of us to keep us from harm. Many believe angels are also sent to Earth to teach humanity about love, kindness, and other virtues. But what happens when an angel, sent down to give the gift of love to a kind and deserving man, ends up being the object of the man’s love instead? But the Angel explains, "Angels are spiritual beings and not human. There are severe consequences for those who disobey Heaven's laws.” Such is the story of author Harvey B. Cabrera’s book, The Angel’s Kiss.
A veteran of the IT industry, Harvey Cabrera is, an artist at heart. When he is not busy being an Information Technology professional, Harvey pursues his artistic passion in writing, music, and painting. He is a man of the world, having visited numerous cities in different regions, like Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, and the U.S. He loves life, enjoys traveling with his wife and two sons as well as sharing meals with friends whenever he can. Yet what Harvey is most known for is his optimism, being able to discover what is good, friendly, and ideal in whatever situation he finds himself in. Recently, Harvey launched his new website: www.theangelskiss.com.
The book is described as an exercise in romantic dexterity. It aims to answer the question: can a human’s love break Earth’s limits and reach the heavens, or in this case, a heavenly being? The angel and the man get entangled in a very complex situation resulting in a rollercoaster ride of events, all in the search of true love. During this journey, the both of them find the truth of it all, which was inside of them the entire time.
This book is a must-have for fans of romance. Get your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter