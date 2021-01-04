SANTO BLOCKCHAIN LABS LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE AND CORPORATE PROJECTS
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp., dba SANTO Blockchain Labs Corp. (OTCPINK: SANP) (“Santo”, ”SAITEC”, “SANP”, or the “Company”), announces its’ new corporate website https://sanp.us/ We are confident that the new site’s interface, content and user functionality provides an enriched experience. The company will have a weekly corporate videocast published every Thursday of the week between 10:30-13:30 EST and will be available for viewing on the new corporate site, under the investors' presentation section.
Additionally, the company would like to update shareholders on its recent projects and upcoming corporate events.
• 2020 State of Florida Amended Annual Report [DONE]
• State of Florida Fictitious Name Registration (SANTO Blockchain Labs Corp.) [DONE]
• 2021 State of Florida Year Annual Report [WIP]
• Application for OTCIQ [WIP]
• ADA Stake Pool (SANTOPOOL1) [WIP] ETA 15 days
• 8Q’s & 2019, 2020 YearEnd Financials [WIP] ETA 45-60 days
• Current PINKOTC [WIP] ETA 60-90 days
• DNATags [WIP] ETA 30 days
• Skullys [WIP] ETA 120-180 days
• PIXA.ART [WIP] ETA 120-180 days
• Dividenz [WIP] ETA 120-180 days
• SAITEC fully operational and in the black
Frank Yglesias, CEO, stated, “By the end of the Q1 2021 our shareholders will have a much better picture as to the vision and direction the company has charted in the blockchain industry as many of our projects that have been on the shelf since the crash of the crypto market in 2018 will be getting dusted-off and placed on the market for sale or merger, keep an eye out for this.”
ABOUT SANTO
SANTO Blockchain Labs Corp., is a publicly-traded company in the OTCMarkets under the symbol “SANP”, the company owns and operates a subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam tailored to the commercialization of blockchain everyday business solutions and provides consulting and outsourcing services to various corporate clients in the blockchain and software development segment.
SANTO CONTACT INFO
Frank Yglesias
President/CEO
frank@sanp.us
https://sanp.us
https://twitter.com/OTCSANP
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “will” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company’s business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create
a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company’s business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise
Frank Yglesias
Additionally, the company would like to update shareholders on its recent projects and upcoming corporate events.
• 2020 State of Florida Amended Annual Report [DONE]
• State of Florida Fictitious Name Registration (SANTO Blockchain Labs Corp.) [DONE]
• 2021 State of Florida Year Annual Report [WIP]
• Application for OTCIQ [WIP]
• ADA Stake Pool (SANTOPOOL1) [WIP] ETA 15 days
• 8Q’s & 2019, 2020 YearEnd Financials [WIP] ETA 45-60 days
• Current PINKOTC [WIP] ETA 60-90 days
• DNATags [WIP] ETA 30 days
• Skullys [WIP] ETA 120-180 days
• PIXA.ART [WIP] ETA 120-180 days
• Dividenz [WIP] ETA 120-180 days
• SAITEC fully operational and in the black
Frank Yglesias, CEO, stated, “By the end of the Q1 2021 our shareholders will have a much better picture as to the vision and direction the company has charted in the blockchain industry as many of our projects that have been on the shelf since the crash of the crypto market in 2018 will be getting dusted-off and placed on the market for sale or merger, keep an eye out for this.”
ABOUT SANTO
SANTO Blockchain Labs Corp., is a publicly-traded company in the OTCMarkets under the symbol “SANP”, the company owns and operates a subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam tailored to the commercialization of blockchain everyday business solutions and provides consulting and outsourcing services to various corporate clients in the blockchain and software development segment.
SANTO CONTACT INFO
Frank Yglesias
President/CEO
frank@sanp.us
https://sanp.us
https://twitter.com/OTCSANP
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “will” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company’s business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create
a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company’s business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise
Frank Yglesias
Santo Mining Corp
333100452 ext.
frank@sanp.us