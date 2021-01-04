Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Feasibility Study Consultants - Wert-Berater, LLC provide feasibility study for new construction Cold Storage Facility

SBA Feasibility Study Company

Call 1-888-661-4449

Wert-Berater, LLC is the nation's largest feasibility study company in the United States.

Wert-Berater, LLC is the Trusted Feasibility Study Company”
— Donald Safranek
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wert-Berater, LLC was engaged to provide a feasibility study for a new construction 120,368 square foot automated cold storage facility at 6 Picker Road in Sturbridge, Massachusetts postal code 01566.

The new construction facility was a free standing complex on 18.43-acres in an improved industrial park with access to Interstate 84 and Interstate 90. The $32,600,000 project was in the financing phase whereas the lender requested a feasibility study and recommended Wert-Berater, LLC as the provider because of the firm's experience and reputation as a feasibility study provider.

The feasibility study was prepared in accordance with USDA Guide RD Instruction 4279-B whereas the following areas of feasibility were evaluated:

1. Economic feasibility
2. Market feasibility
3. Technical feasibility
4. Financial feasibility
5. Management feasibility

The loan request was for 70 percent of the cost.

For more information concerning feasibility studies, please contact us at https://www.wert-berater.com or phone 1.888.661.4449.

About Us
Wert-Berater, LLC was founded in 1998 and provides about 200 feasibility studies annually. There are 29 offices located nationwide. Our staff is qualified and experienced in 700 industries and 30 sectors. We have provided feasibility studies in all 50 US states and territories as well as international locations. No project is too small or large.

We specialize in feasibility studies for SBA (Small Business Administration) and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) programs in rural and urban areas.

Donald J Safranek
Wert-Berater, LLC
+1 888-661-4449
dsafranek@wert-berater.com

