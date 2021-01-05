Making A Difference In Today’s World

The #SpreadTheLight campaign was supported by Lexus India on their digital platforms. Billboards across the country raised awareness on this initiative and encouraged viewers to donate to the cause.

Creativity takes centre stage in Hakuhodo India’s new initiative

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education is one of the most effective agents of change in society and one of the most important investments a country can make in its future. As a harbinger of opportunity and transformation, its effects are unmistakable and powerful, from benefits on health and personal welfare to creating livelihoods, and on a larger canvas, driving social stability and long-term economic growth. At its core lies the truth that when a child is able to go to school, it triggers an entire cycle of positive change.

However, thousands of children in India lack access to education and many cannot even write their own names. 55% of ten-year-olds in India are unable to read and understand simple text, while around 50% lack basic literacy and numeracy skills. It is a fact that in India children from underprivileged and economically unstable backgrounds are hugely vulnerable, compounded by the lack of adequate educational facilities and the ability and exposure to make better choices for themselves.

Hakuhodo DOTS, Hakuhodo India’s latest venture, has resolved to put their resources and experience to work for larger causes through pro-bono advertising work. Their first project saw them bring various partners together for a special cause that struck close to the company’s ethos to influence the communities they live in, to transform lives and secure a better future for those in need.

Nov 14th was unique this year with both Diwali and Children’s Day coinciding. On this day, Hakuhodo India brought together various partners to #SpreadTheLight with a message of hope and positive action. Partnering with Teach For India, Hakuhodo India raised funds to procure digital devices for students through the #DontStopLearning campaign, seeing this as a unique opportunity to raise awareness on a deserving cause.

“At Hakuhodo, we believe creativity has the power to change the world. Our collaboration with Teach For India was a starting point in our endeavour to make a positive impact for a very real and practical need. Through our creative efforts, we hope to continue the meaningful work that would make a difference at an individual level as well as impact society at large,” commented Tsutomu Yakushijin, President of Hakuhodo Lync.

Hakuhodo India’s partners in the initiative were united in the drive to make a significant impact and difference to society, making an overall contribution in media value of 17 lakh rupees.

Laqshya OOH, the well-known outdoor billboard company, provided billboards across major cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Lexus India, the renowned luxury car company, created a social media campaign to raise awareness. With the support of its creative agency, Hakuhodo India, the brand pledged to donate 1 rupee for every action whether it’s a like, share or a comment on their Diwali/Children’s Day social media post supporting Teach For India’s digital device campaign.

Red FM, India’s leading radio station, also contributed to this with promotion on their channel in the form of radio spots and interviews.

The campaign has had an overwhelming response. On social media, the posts saw engagement numbers of 40,000 while the campaign pages on Teach For India and Lexus India websites had over 5,900 visits. But more significantly, the campaign contributed to a huge surge in number of donations, with 10 lakh rupees raised towards this cause so far. This means that 100 children will have access to digital devices for online education this new year.

With a successful first project under their belt, the Hakuhodo India team has ambitious plans for the years ahead to make an impact and change through Hakuhodo DOTS. Watch this space!