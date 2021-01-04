Senator Jay Costa, Jr. Statement on the Passing of Representative Mike Reese

Pittsburgh, PA − January 2, 2021 – Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Mike Reese:

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of our House colleague Mike Reese. On behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. My prayers are especially with his young family as they mourn this sudden loss. He was a leader in Western PA and gone far too soon.

While we didn’t have the opportunity to work together often in our separate chambers, I fondly remember playing softball with him at our annual charity game in Harrisburg. He was a great player and teammate. I am stunned he is no longer with us.”