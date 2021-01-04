Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,440 in the last 365 days.

Senator Jay Costa, Jr. Statement on the Passing of Representative Mike Reese

Representative Mike Reese

Pittsburgh, PA − January 2, 2021 – Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa issued the following statement on the passing of Representative Mike Reese:

“I am devastated to learn of the passing of our House colleague Mike Reese. On behalf of the Senate Democratic Caucus, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. My prayers are especially with his young family as they mourn this sudden loss. He was a leader in Western PA and gone far too soon.

While we didn’t have the opportunity to work together often in our separate chambers, I fondly remember playing softball with him at our annual charity game in Harrisburg. He was a great player and teammate. I am stunned he is no longer with us.”

You just read:

Senator Jay Costa, Jr. Statement on the Passing of Representative Mike Reese

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.