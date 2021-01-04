NIGERIAN-AMERICAN ORGANIZATION STARTS GLOBAL MOVEMENT TO RAISE $2 MILLION TO FIGHT FOOD SECURITY IN NIGERIA
Nigerians in America are making serious efforts to address food security in their home country. NAPAC FOUNDATION , a NON-Profit organization leads the task.
NAPAC will donate proceeds from fundraising activities and events to provide monthly meals to localities where the roughly 54 percent of the poor and food insecure people live, work, and school.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California, 1 January 2021 – The Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC) Foundation (NAPAC Foundation), a humanitarian non-profit organization, will be raising $2 million to alleviate hunger in Nigeria in 2021. This first of its kind initiative will provide nutritious meals to about 1 million people who are food insecure in Nigeria. To make this happen, NAPAC Foundation will be partnering with Sweet Sensations (SS), a confectionary company in Nigeria to cook freshly made hot meals for food insecure Nigerians.
— Taye Doherty
NAPAC Foundation will donate proceeds from fundraising activities and events to provide monthly meals to specific localities where the roughly 54 percent of the poor and food insecure people live, work, and school. This unique humanitarian campaign offers a platform for Nigerians in diaspora looking for ways to help their families and other poor Nigerians in a meaningful way. The NAPAC-SSFOSI program will provide unique and safe digital platform for Nigerians and anyone around the world looking to help alleviate poverty by specifically targeting those that are starving all over Nigeria - “a country whose poor economy has been further devastated by the impact of COVID-19 pandemic” - according to Kehinde Kamson, the CEO of Sweet Sensation.
Donated funds will be used to feed people monthly in different locations all over Nigeria. However, some donors may be able to target their donation to any area or location of their choice in Nigeria if they donate money up to a certain tier or amount, or they can choose to contribute to the general fund for feeding children and adults in the “Location of the Month”. Donors will be informed when meals have been distributed and verification of feeding will be available on the program's digital platform in the form of vouchers, pictures, videos, and monthly reports.
NAPAC Foundation will start raising funds worldwide to donate directly to this NAPAC-SSFOSI program through a global online and digital campaign starting in Los Angeles, California on January 1, 2021. Through digital fundraising events supported by its patrons and other Nigerians in Nigeria and the diaspora, NAPAC Foundation hopes to achieve its goal of feeding about 1 million poor Nigerians by the end of 2021. NAPAC Foundation aims to raise awareness for this program through fundraising events and promotion on social media to Nigerians in diaspora and people all over the world.
The NAPAC-SSFOSI program’s first event took place on December 30, 2020 at two different locations in Makoko, Lagos, where 1,715 people, mostly children, were fed nutritious meals. Mr. Taye Doherty, the chairman of NAPAC Foundation said after the Makoko event that:
“I teared up looking at the young children collecting their food and thankful to God that we are able to help in our own little way by being a blessing to others. I am hooked and I want to do more …brought tears to my eyes”, he further stated that “Our ultimate goal is to have the same impact as The Red Cross on impoverished families across Nigeria … we cannot just focus our efforts only in the US while our people go hungry in Nigeria”.
After the successful Makoko event, Dr. Niran Koko, the General Secretary of NAPAC Foundation said that “eliminating hunger is the first step in poverty alleviation”. He stated that “a full stomach is the foundation for innovation and economic growth in any country because hungry students can’t learn and hungry adults can’t innovate or be as productive as people who have a full stomach”.
The organization will be running a yearlong campaign in multiple locations and states in the USA with a goal to raise money to feed at least 1million poor Nigerians. They ask that people support their effort by donating or signing up for recurring donations to support the program.
We are initially starting the initiatives in Lagos, but will roll out to the rest of Nigeria as we add other providers to the program.
NAPAC Foundation is a Los Angeles, California based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that was established in 2013 with a vision to be the “center-point of Nigerian American progress in the United States”. Sweet Sensation Confectionery Limited is a Nigerian based fast-food company that was established in 1994 by Lady Kehinde Kamson.
