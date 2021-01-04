Sunspear Energy Launches New Website
Our mission is to accelerate Hawaii’s transition to sustainable energy through designing and building customized energy solutions for both residential and commercial customers. ”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunspear Energy, a Hawaii based solar dealer, has recently launched a new website that provides information about their ability to deliver leading SunPower residential and commercial solar solutions to Oahu customers. SunPower carefully selects its dealers, using only installers that consistently put customers first, delivering a superior SunPower experience at every step of their solar energy journey.
— Jeff Kaemmerlen, CEO of Sunspear Energy
Sunspear Energy was launched in 2017 by a management team that worked closely together for one of Hawaii’s largest solar integrators completing over 75MW of solar installations from 2004-2016. The company has been executing some of Hawaii’s most challenging solar projects ever since its inception.
Some notable projects have been:
• In 2017, the installation of over 100 Tesla Powerwall Batteries to support Hawaii’s initiative to air-condition school classrooms with clean solar energy.
• In 2018, Sunspear Energy installed over 12,500 panels at the Honolulu International Airport as part of one of the largest Energy Service Performance Contracts in the nation.
• In 2019, solar carports were installed at the University of Hawaii Community College campuses, helping UH reach its goal of building some of the first Net-Zero, 100% Renewable powered campuses in the U.S.
• In 2019, Hale Kewalo, an affordable housing community, was completed with the installation of a rooftop solar system and solarized carport offsetting 15% of the energy usage including both common areas and units.
Currently, Sunspear Energy has expanded to offer home energy solutions for the everyday Hawaii homeowner and commercial power user.
“Our mission is to accelerate Hawaii’s transition to sustainable energy through designing and building customized energy solutions for both residential and commercial customers,” stated Jeff Kaemmerlen, CEO of Sunspear Energy. “Our experience in commercial and utility level installations has heightened our desire to make solar readily available to residents and small businesses.”
About Sunspear Energy
Sunspear Energy is one of Hawaii's leading providers of state-of-the-art solar power systems. With deep experience in commercial installation, Sunspear is focused on renewable energy solutions for Hawaii with the goal of helping the state reach its 100% renewable energy target. They offer turn-key solutions to homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, and public sector entities.
