Silver Alert-- Ian L. Paul---MCSO

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Male, Ian Lawrence Paul, he is presumed to have left on foot walking away from the area of 18400 block of west Sanna Street in Waddell Arizona, last seen wearing a white tee shirt, tan button up shirt and khaki shorts. He suffers from autism and severe anxiety disorder.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.