Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,425 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Introduction of DC Statehood Bill in the 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the introduction of H.R. 51 in the 117th Congress. Introduced by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), the legislation would grant statehood to the District of Columbia and already has 202 original cosponsors, including Leader Hoyer.

"I am proud to cosponsor Rep. Norton's legislation correcting the injustice of denying representation to 700,000 Americans by admitting the District of Columbia as the fifty-first state.  Last Congress, I brought this legislation to the Floor and worked with Rep. Norton to pass it, and I look forward to doing the same again in the 117th Congress.  Residents of our nation's capital deserve two senators and a representative with full voting rights in the House.  For a city with such a large African American population, this denial of representation echoes a broader history of the suppression of voting rights in our country.  No other democracy around the world denies legislative representation to the residents of its capital city simply because of where they live.  Neither should we here in the United States."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Introduction of DC Statehood Bill in the 117th Congress

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.