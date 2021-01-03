African American- and Woman-Owned Community Engagement Specialist Expands to Phoenix

Thinkzilla Logo

ThinkZILLA Consulting celebrates 8 years economic empowerment and social equity focus, adding third office.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While 2020 created economic and equity challenges for some businesses and individuals across the country, ThinkZILLA Consulting, an African American- and woman-owned community and economic empowerment agency, spent the year helping leaders foster more meaningful engagement and creating programs that provides new opportunities to strategic markets —not to mention its recent expansion to the Phoenix, Arizona. ThinkZILLA Consulting now has offices in Atlanta, Houston and Phoenix. The Phoenix office is located at 3260 N. Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ and will be home to 10 plus employees.

“We believe that equitable, inclusive businesses and communities drive prosperity, just one of the reasons we specialize in bringing awareness to initiatives that support entrepreneurial Ecosystems and enhancing economic growth,” said Velma Trayham, CEO and founder of ThinkZILLA. “ThinkZILLA is dedicated to helping clients break through the status quo to broaden and deepen communications and marketing strategies that are unique to each of our client’s brand attributes and opportunities. We genuinely enjoy helping organizations foster more meaningful community engagement, boost economic empowerment and manage social equity initiatives.”

During the pandemic alone, ThinkZILLA has created more than 50 job opportunities and partnerships with minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. The agency is certified as a woman-owned small business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and a certified minority business enterprise through the National Minority Supplier Development Council; it maintains an A+ rating through the Better Business Bureau.

ThinkZILLA’s three core areas of client focus are social equity alignment, community relations and economic empowerment. With a seasoned crisis communication team, the company helps clients navigate challenges.

“Whether you are in need of Crisis Communications, Brand Communications or stronger community engagement in the Phoenix area, we help civic and business leaders navigate the complex issues that impact both vulnerable communities and society at large,” Trayham added. “This results in a more inclusive environment that embraces diversity, fosters opportunity and benefits from the economic growth that equitable systems bring. This is the work our team is truly passionate about and we look forward to connecting with more businesses in Arizona to promote the message of inclusivity.”



About ThinkZILLA Consulting Group

ThinkZILLA is the voice that bridges the gap between community leaders and the people they serve. Whether you’re a Public or Private entity or small to medium sized business looking to boost your strategic capabilities across the marketing and communications spectrum, we can help your organization. ThinkZILLA builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers.

For more information on ThinkZILLA or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/ or call 888-509-1145