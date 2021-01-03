Actif Poste Starting Out Its Professional Mail Printing and Dispatch Services for Businesses
Actif Poste is beginning its operations in printing and sending professional mails, to help out client businesses and ensure convenience.LILLE, FRANCE, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sending professional mails is a long and laborious process, which seems tiring and time-consuming to many – with printer (imprimante), photocopying (photocopie), sending (envoi) and so many tasks involved. Actif Poste makes it easier to send professional mails. This is a company that is newly starting up, aiming to speed up the process of sending mails.
Clients can use this service to easily print their documents with online printer (imprimante en ligne) and send them online. It can make the process much quicker, and help save as much as 60% of the costs of sending business mails. Clients can upload their PDF and have their documents printed and shipped the same day. With Actif Poste, it is also possible to get a virtual address. It receives letters, and mail can be accessed online 24/7 from the dashboard. The incoming mail can be scanned and sent to your addresses. It is possible to get a quote for services easily from the official website of Actif Poste. With Custom printing, Monitoring, Incoming mail scan, Live Chat support, Same day dispatch, sending bulk campaign letters etc, the company manages to stand out. One can lay hands on a wide variety of services offered by Actif Poste and it is raining discounts now!
“Our personalized services tailored to fit the specific requirement of clients has helped us to stand out. We always keep our clients in the loop, so whether it is regular mail services, printing services, they are always updated. Businesses have created success stories for themselves with Actif Poste always by their side. We are looking for long-term relationship with clients and follow no short-cuts. We have earned our success and striving hard to walk that extra mile to make our ever-expanding client base happy”, says a spokesperson of Actif Poste.
About Actif Poste
Actif Poste is a startup that extends personalized printing services to ensure convenience in work. Clients can get personalized services, such as regular mail service, tracked mail, International mail etc. All documents are printed and shipped the same day. If you want to reach out to your clients in France, we are the go-to destination. We help you save price, time and effort. We also offer other services like Virtual Address, Mail Scan, Mail return etc.
For more details or for further enquiries, please visit the website https://actifposte.com
Media Contact
Actif Poste
Contact Person: Hari Kulkarni
7 Rue d'Antin -Lille 59800 FRANCE
Phone no: +33 780774300
Mail id: contact@actifposte.com.
Hari Kulkarni
Actif Poste
780774300 ext.
contact@actifposte.com
