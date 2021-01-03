Venture Capitalist, Aaron Wilson, Creates Business Grant For Diverse Entrepreneurs
Venture Capitalist, Aaron Wilson, creates business grant for diverse entrepreneurs. Wilson is a published author, and Chief Operating Officer at EONXI Ventures.
Bridging the resource gap is imperative if we want to create more opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs. Paying lip service will no longer be tolerated. We must all be held accountable.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture Capitalist, Aaron Wilson, is starting 2021 by making a concerted effort to bridge the resource gap for diverse entrepreneurs through the creation of a business grant. Wilson is a serial entrepreneur, published author, and currently the Chief Operating Officer at EONXI. EONXI is a venture fund & startup studio co-founded by Brooklyn Nets star, Spencer Dinwiddie, and illustrious tech maven, Sherrard Harrington. Wilson is also long-time business manager & partner to well-known private aviation guru, Kelvin “PJ Kev” Mensah. Wilson and Mensah’s work can be found in “How To Get Funding For Your Startup”, which is a book the duo co-authored and released in February 2020, that garnered accolades from (multi-billionaire & Philadelphia 76ers owner) Michael Rubin, (multi-platinum recording artist) Meek Mill, and a host of others who took to their Instagram accounts expressing their positive sentiment about the body of work upon its release.
— Aaron Wilson
After a year where many have experienced financial hardship due to the turbulent times caused by a global pandemic, Wilson felt it was necessary to create a business grant that focuses on providing opportunity for entrepreneurs who are often overlooked due to non-traditional backgrounds as business operators or simply due to their ethnicity. The outspoken Venture Capitalist audaciously stated, “Bridging the resource gap is imperative if we want to create more opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs. Paying lip service will no longer be tolerated. We must all be held accountable.”
Wilson has experience taking a startup from $0 to $10 million plus in revenue and is adamant about sharing his knowledge with the next generation of entrepreneurs so they are more than adequately equipped with resources to scale their businesses. The intricacies of the application process for the business grant have not yet been disseminated to the public, however, details will be released before the end of January 2021. On the heels of EONXI establishing a robust partnership with an undisclosed multi-billion dollar tech giant focused on bridging the resource gap for diverse entrepreneurs, Wilson is optimistic about what 2021 has in store for the private equity landscape and the entrepreneurial world.
