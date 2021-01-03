Hoyer Statement on the Convening of the 117th Congress

"Democrats are honored to have been entrusted once more with the House Majority in the 117th Congress, and we will continue to ensure that the House does its job serving the American people responsibly over the next two years. After a divisive time for our nation, I hope that the convening of the House today will bring an opportunity to turn the page and begin a new chapter of cooperation among Democrats and Republicans for the benefit of the people we serve.

"Last Congress, the House passed major legislation for the people. This included bills to protect Americans' access to health care and meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic; root out corruption in government and make it more transparent and accountable to the people; expand opportunities for workers and their families to get ahead; promote equal justice under law and protect the right to vote; keep our communities safe from gun violence; invest in infrastructure and clean-energy innovation to create jobs; and keep families together by providing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. Unfortunately, President Trump and his Republican allies in the Senate blocked many of these important bills - even bipartisan legislation that enjoyed support from the majority of Americans. Now, with a new president soon to enter office and determined to govern responsibly by working together with Democrats and Republicans in Congress, I hope that we can at last see many of these goals achieved in the next two years.

"In the coming weeks, the House will work closely with the new Biden-Harris Administration to keep Americans safe and protect them from the economic impacts of COVID-19. We will lay the groundwork for our economy to build back better from this pandemic and address the serious disparities that continue to hold many back from achieving the American Dream. In the 117th Congress, the House will keep working hard to ensure that the American people can again have faith in our democratic institutions and know that their voices are being heard in Washington. We will fulfill our responsibility to provide this nation with government of the people, by the people, and for the people."