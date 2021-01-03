SBA Loans Require Feasibility Studies
Wert-Berater, LLC is the nation's largest provider of feasibility studies in the United States with 29 offices. SBA and USDA Programs Served.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Small Business Administration Code of Federal Regulations-CFR-2011-Title 13§120.160 indicates that a Feasibility Study may be required as part of the loan underwriting process. The Feasibility Study is designed to measure the market demand and financial risks of a new or expansion enterprise. Demand from lenders for Feasibility Studies has increased.
The Feasibility Study must include:
1) Economic Feasibility
2) Market Feasibility
3) Technical Feasibility
4) Financial Feasibility
5) Management Feasibility
The Feasibility Study is a comprehensive document that must be carefully prepared by professionals who have extensive experience. Wert-Berater, LLC has been in business since 1998 and has 29 offices located across the United States.
Wert-Berater, LLC is the nation's largest provider of bankable feasibility studies and has the resources to provide the most comprehensive bank and CDC accepted reports in the business.
You may view our experience at https://www.wert-berater.com/experience.html. At this page, there is an interactive map that has about 600 examples of projects in a wide array of locations and business types. Since 1998, over 3,000 feasibility studies have been successfully completed by Wert-Berater, LLC.
How much does a feasibility study cost?
This depends on the scale of the project. To obtain a cost for your enterprise, please contact us for a written quote.
How long does it take for have a feasibility study completed?
Generally, two to three weeks, however RUSH Orders are accepted at increased fees.
What locations does Wert-Berater, LLC serve?
We have direct experience in all 50 states and territories of the United States.
How do I order a Feasibility Study?
Please phone us directly at 1.888.661.4449 or visit our website and fill out our contact form. We will need a summary of your project, name of your company, address of your company, and your lender contact details.
Will a Feasibility Study get my loan approved?
A Feasibility Study is an important part of the underwriting process. Approvals are based on lender criteria for your application. A Feasibility Study is strongly recommended when you are making your application. However, in some cases, lenders prefer to order the feasibility study. You can provide your lender with our contact details.
What types of businesses does Wert-Berater, LLC provide Feasibility Studies for?
We serve 700 industries within 30 sectors and have worked on just every business type.
Donald J Safranek
Wert-Berater, LLC
+1 888-661-4449
