Experienced advertising profile for listed Danish tech startup
Anders Wik, former CEO of NORD DDB and Digital Director at Robert/Boisen & Like-Minded, is the new Chief Brand Officer for the Danish tech startup DecideAct.
Having worked closely with DecideAct as a consultant for the past two years, I know the company well. I’m excited to become part of their super-competent international team.”NEXØ, DENMARK, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wik resigned his position at NORD DBB in early 2019 to start his own company, “Ö”. Based in a former warehouse at the port of Nexø on Bornholm, he and his team have worked closely with business leaders to solve design and creative challenges at the strategic level. DecideAct has been their client for two years.
— Anders Wik
"I met Flemming Videriksen, founder and CEO of DecideAct, six years ago, and we clicked immediately," says Wik. "We both thought that we should do something together at some point. When DecideAct became listed on Nasdaq First North, I accepted a newly created position with them as Chief Brand Officer. The task is clear: to position DecideAct as a global household brand within Strategy Execution Management.”
After 20 years working for agencies as a strategic and creative consultant, Wik is now on the other side of the table—and looks forward to taking on that challenge. “Working directly with business leaders, one recent project was to build a brand for a new international bank from scratch. Brand-building is not new to me; working internally, and not as an external advisor, is a new opportunity. But having worked closely with DecideAct as a consultant for the past two years, I know the company well. I’m excited to become part of their super-competent international team.”
CEO Flemming Videriksen is delighted to have Wik on board. “With a successful listing and lots of new investors behind us, we are dedicated to realizing our growth strategy: to make DecideAct a global household SEM brand for large companies and organizations. Anders knows our company, understands our product, and brings his unique experience and insight to the table. We are certain that he is the perfect fit for our new Chief Brand Officer position.”
As a senior consultant for agencies in Norway and Denmark, Anders worked with clients such as McDonald's, Carlsberg, SAS, DFDS, Telenor, HBO Nordic, Spies and Øresundsbron. He was also Managing Partner for the Norwegian digital agency TRY Apt and worked as a copywriter for the Norwegian agencies Dinamo and Virtual Garden. He was a member of the board of Creative Circle for 10 years and helped build the largest Nordic award for creativity: The Creative Circle Award.
DecideAct is a dedicated provider of SaaS software and solutions that convert manual implementation and strategy follow-up to a cloud-based Strategy Execution Management platform. By rethinking the way strategy is implemented, DecideAct has created a groundbreaking tool that can help companies and organizations achieve their strategic goals. DecideAct's vision is to modernize strategic leadership through technology.
