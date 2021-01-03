#ForceTheVote Protests in Wash. D.C. Today and Sunday Demand That House Progressives Stand up for Medicare For All
National Progressive Leaders Will Demand That Pelosi be Voted Down as House Speaker Unless she Agrees to Bring Medicare For All to the House Floor for a VoteWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
#ForceTheVote Protests on Capitol Hill Sunday and Monday will Demand AOC and House Progressives Vote Against Pelosi for Speaker Until She Gives Medicare for All a Floor Vote
Bernie 2020 National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray and MPP National Coordinator Nick Brana to Speak on Day 2 of Protests
Who: National progressive leaders and others who have been deeply affected by the lack of universal health care in the U.S., the only major country on Earth that does not guarantee health care as a human right. Speakers include Bernie 2020 National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray, MPP National Coordinator Nick Brana, Redacted Tonight Host Lee Camp, Convo Couch Co-Host Fiorella Isabel, Mi Casa Es Su Casa Host Niko House, Florida congressional candidate Christine Olivo, The Dive Host Jackson Hinkle, Bruno Franco, and more.
What: The three days of protests are part of a campaign to pressure progressives in Congress to refuse to vote for Rep. Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House until she publicly pledges to bring Medicare for all to the floor of the House for a vote at the end of January. House members will vote today whether Pelosi or someone else is elected Speaker.
Inviting progressive members of Congress to attend and discuss the urgent need for health care for every American in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 300,000 Americans and cost 15 million their employer-based coverage. Invited include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep.-elect Cori Bush, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep.-elect Jamaal Bowman, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Rep. Ro Khanna.
Over 40,000 people have signed a petition demanding progressives force the vote on Medicare for all, including 4,000 health professionals. Dozens turned out for yesterday's demonstration. Here is an album of photos from yesterday's action on Capitol Hill.
Where: Protestors will gather at Spirit of Justice Park in Washington, D.C., then march to the following locations:
Sunday: U.S. Capitol
Monday: Longworth House Office Building
When: 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday and Monday.
