Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,385 in the last 365 days.

Governor Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Representative Mike Reese

In honor of Pennsylvania State Representative Mike Reese, who passed away on Saturday, January 2, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Representative Mike Reese,” Governor Wolf said. “Our thoughts are with Mike’s family, colleagues and constituents. Mike was a good man and a strong leader, and the people of western Pennsylvania have lost a dedicated advocate.”

Rep. Mike Reese represented the 59th Legislative District from 2009 to 2021 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag has flown at half-staff since Thursday, December 31, 2020 in honor of former Governor Dick Thornburgh, and should remain at half-staff until the date of former Governor Thornburgh’s interment.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

 

You just read:

Governor Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Representative Mike Reese

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.