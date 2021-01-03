VAPO/ Newport

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A500008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/02/2021 @ 0039 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5284 U.S. Route 5

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of

Release.

ACCUSED: Trevor Smith

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Conventry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/02/2021 at approximately 0039 hours, the VT State

Police were contacted by a protected person listed on an Abuse Prevention Order

against Trevor Smith, 39, of Coventry, VT. Smith was later located hiding at the

residence of the protected persons and subsequently arrested. Smith also had

Conditions of Release

COURT ACTION: Yes

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881