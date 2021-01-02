THE DAILY LEADER: SUNDAY, JANUARY 3, 2021

On Sunday, the 116th Congress will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business and adjourn sine die. The House will convene for the start of the 117th Congress at 12:00 p.m. Members are advised that there will be a recorded quorum call at 12:00 p.m. following the Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, by groups.
Quorum Call at 12:00 p.m. – Establishing a quorum in the House of Representatives for the First Session of the 117th Congress.
Election of the Speaker of the House, by groups.
Swearing-in of Members, by groups.
Further information regarding general guidance, voting and swearing-in groups, and safety procedures of Opening Session, as provided by the House Sergeant of Arms and House Attending Physician, can be found here.
