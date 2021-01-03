Outdoor Influence Landscaping - Charlotte NC Landscaping & Hardscaping Firm Boosts Customer Experience With Modern Tech
Charlotte North Carolina landscaping company integrates new modern technology to enhance the customer experience and bring clients' visions to life.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Landscaping & Hardscaping projects are a big task that can oftentimes be very stressful for homeowners. Many times what happens is that due to a lack of communication the customer’s vision isn’t clear to the company that is taking on the task. One Charlotte North Carolina based company has changed this by integrating modern technology into their hardscape and landscaping projects. Outdoor Influence Landscaping Inc has integrated state of the art 2D & 3D modelling services to enhance the customer experience and bring their clients visions to life.
In the past and even oftentimes till this day many landscape & hardscape service providers try to understand their client’s vision for a task through verbal communication. Although verbal communication is an essential part of the process it doesn’t allow both parties to determine a visual end result which leads to misunderstandings on what the final product should look like. Outdoor Influence Landscaping Inc only wants the best for their clients so they knew they needed a solution to this potential issue. The solution they ended up developing was the integration of detailed virtual models that visualize what the final product would look like for any task. 2D landscape design as the name implies is a 2-dimensional design of the project, typically in a birds-eye view angle. 2D is great to show the general look and placement of the project as a whole. However, Outdoor Influence Lanscaping Inc knew that their clients would also benefit from being able to experience the project from a human perspective as well. This is where 3D modelling comes in. 3D modelling allows to company to show their clients certain focus points from a human perspective. For example what a deck the client wants would look like or what a retaining wall would look like from a persons point of view. Combined together 2D and 3D modelling technology gives the client a full perspective of the work they are requesting before the project commences.
Outdoor Influence Landscaping Inc has already seen great results from implementing this technology into their process. Hardscaping and Landscaping project expectations are established early on and customer satisfaction is at an all-time high. The company looks forward to incorporating other similar technologies as they become available to continue serving their clients in Charlotte, Waxhaw and other surrounding areas in North Carolina and South Carolina with the highest level of customer service and experience.
Nikita Petrov
Outdoor Influence Landscaping Inc
email us here