Zane Hubbard Is An Influential Filmmaker Using His Voice For a Purpose
Zane Hubbard is a Filmmaker, Actor, Writer, and the CEO of Ironbeard Films. Zane is a popular upcoming Film Director making an impact with diversity.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film and television have become influential in the way that both forms of media tell their own unique stories in expressive and impactful ways. Storytelling as a whole has become elevated through technology and all the various streaming services the world has at its disposal. Undeniably, one man has harnessed his talents in screenwriting and content creation to push the envelope when it comes to modern film and television. This man, of course, is none other than Zane Hubbard.
Born in Walnut Creek, California, Zane Hubbard's work has been praised inside and outside the film industry. His work as a Film Director has garnered him a host of international clients that have been pleased with every project that Zane has worked on.
He is the creator of the wildly popular hit series entitled "Chronicles of Jessica Wu." The show has been running for two whole seasons now captivating fans with each passing day. The hit show airs on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. "Chronicles of Jessica Wu" competed in the Emmy's as an Outstanding Short-Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2019.
The hit show revolves around an African American girl who is on the autism spectrum. Through her unique developmental disability, she navigates life all while fighting crime by using her superhero powers (yes she has super powers). "Chronicles of Jessica Wu" is breaking new ground in the superhero industry, as Jessica Wu is the first-ever superhero with a developmental disability. The matter is handled very well on the show, and it shows Zane Hubbard's experience as a father of a child with autism.
Zane's daughter herself has autism, which became his primary advocacy to spread awareness about autism leading him to establish his own non-profit organization called Autism Future.
Zane Hubbard has successfully used his penchant for storytelling to tell a story that means so much to him personally. As he continues to channel his talents towards the greater good, he continues to inspire aspiring screenwriters and filmmakers to use their voice to push for more purposeful narratives in television and cinema.
His advocacy fully supports autism and the care for people with special needs. He makes sure to take every chance he gets, especially with storytelling. He dove into the industry of filmmaking at the age of 16 without ever looking back. “I used to write plays in high school and college. My imagination has been an advantage for me when it comes to storytelling.” says Zane Hubbard, “I embrace being creative and showing people a glimpse into a new world, and
for every level of success I attain, I want to make a difference in the world."
Zane Hubbard is more than just the typical filmmaker. He isn’t focused on living the celebrity life, he wants to form a real connection with his audience. He wants to share their struggles and work with them to make their lives better. "As a filmmaker, actor, and producer, I am giving back to the community with my non-profit organization, and I'm filming quality content. I am giving minorities and disabled people an opportunity to work in the film industry," says Zane passionately.
To know more about the amazing Zane Hubbard, make sure to check out his official website. For more live updates follow him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.
