PARRA PAYMENTS Receives Pre-Seed Funding from DC Ventures
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture capital and startup advisory firm DC Ventures, announced a pre-seed investment round into Parra Payments, the Argentina-based Gastrotech startup. The investment solidifies the growth of the Fintech sector in Latin America with expansions into the service industry.
Augusto Hassel , CEO and founder of Parra commented that, “This investment will help us to facilitate new types of interactions within the buying and selling circuit of. POS transaction, not only in restaurants and bars, but also in kiosks, hotels, etc. We see that the pandemic has accelerated the incorporation of technology within the gastronomic sector and we want to help in this transition to the various establishments in Argentina.”
Kyran Culhane, DC Ventures co-founder, added: “the Fintech ecosystem in Latin America is thriving and we want to be an essential part of it. We understand the Latam Market and have worked with the Parra management team previously and we believe in their vision. The integration of payments, the gastro industry and technology are just starting and we want to be at the forefront of it.”
About Parra Payments:
Parra Payments is a startup that develops contactless technology for the gastronomy industry with the aim of optimizing waiting times in establishments. Services includes online menus, POS Marketplace and interactive App for users to use for dine-in and take-out services.
About DC Ventures:
DC Ventures assists startups in areas crucial to funding and growth. With offices in Washington, D.C, Dublin, and Buenos Aires, its team comprises industry experts and savvy investors who help entrepreneurs reach their goals.
