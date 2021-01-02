God The Father, His Son Jesus, and The Father's Holy Spirit Speaks To Us All - Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return Of God

About

Now that you know what Our Book is About. Here in Our Book's Newsroom I have included Some Songs that Our Trinity God wanted All of Us to Have, and They are as Follows: ---------------------------------------------------- Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfVd5x9W1Xc&list=RDC2U7ffUM5Ec&index=2 --------------------------------------------------- Military-Whom shall I fear (God of angel armies) by Chris Tomlin - YouTube -------------------------------------------------- Reckless Love (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube ------------------------------------------------- How Great Is Our God mixed with NASA video footage - YouTube ------------------------------------------------- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2U7ffUM5Ec&list=RDC2U7ffUM5Ec&start_radio=1 ------------------------------------------------- And having shared These Songs Above with you, Both God The Father and His Son Jesus will now appear to each of you, and let you know why They Instructed me to include Them with Our People's Book here. In addition, Our God will let you know how All of you can become "Invincible" in His "Truth" and "Freedom" upon HIs "Rock of Invincibility" in Matthew 7:25 that God The Son, Jesus Spoke about in Our Bibles. In that Light, Our Trinity God will also Reveal to each of you what you can do to help both Our People and Nation Term-limit the Life-Tenured Supreme Court before it can do anymore harm to any of Us, and you know what I mean here. Our God Loves All of Us Always, as We Love Him and One Another. And Through Our People's Book Here, He will bring All of Our Christian Denominations and Congregations Closer Together in His "Perfect Love and Perfect Truth." ------------------------------------------------------ Book Title: Nine Sovereign Kings: The Return of GOD . The Official "New Revised Edition" - God The Father, His Son Jesus, and The Father's Holy Spirit Speak To Us All" is Available Now to All who Need it Now. Our People's Book is Free For All of you to Help Us Save Our People and Nation in the Most Serious Spiritual War that has ever been since Time began That being said, eventually the Book will also be in Paperback form in its Official "New Revised Edition." The Author, Mike Ledbetter's Contact Information for anyone who would like to Contact the Author is as Follows: MikeLedbetter95@outlook.com; Saint James Place Apartments, 1001 W. Elm Street, Apt. 201 Denison, Texas 75020); Phone (903) 647-6425.