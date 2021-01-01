Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,703 in the last 365 days.

This Is The Book Every Student, Especially Black Students Should Read In 2021

Authors Josh Bovill & Rodrekous Hunter Aim To Decrease The Black Literacy Gap

Authors Josh Bovill & Rodrekous Hunter Aim To Decrease The Black Literacy Gap

The Write Way To Heal Book Will Also Have A Hip-Hop Album Release With It

The Write Way To Heal Book Will Also Have A Hip-Hop Album Release With It

The Write Way To Heal By Joshua Bovill & Rodrekous Hunter Is A Book Black Students Can See Themselves In

When students can see themselves in what they are reading, their interest and retention is greatly increased.”
— Joshua Bovill, MBA

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Rodrekous Hunter and Joshua Bovill embarked on the journey to write a book, they knew it had to be different. They both grew up as low-income, inner-city kids and often struggled to find their place in a school system they felt did not understand them, their culture, or the way they learned. Joshua often tells the story of the first time he ever read a book. Up until 7th grade, the first book he ever read was Tears Of A Tiger. As a middle school teacher, Joshua is very aware of the literacy gap amongst African American students like himself. He also recognizes that one of the primary reasons for this gap is the scarcity of representation. When students can see themselves in what they are reading, their interest and retention is greatly increased. The reason he read Tears Of A Tiger in 7th grade was because it was the first book he ever felt connected to. That’s why when Joshua and Rodrekous began writing The Write Way To Heal, they vowed to create a story that all students, especially African American students could see themselves in. The book release will also be accompanied by the Write Way hip-hop album and the launch of the non-profit organization, Write Way Foundation. The Write Way Foundation’s mission is to use the power of mentorship, creative writing and hip-hop to decrease the minority literacy gap.

# # #
If you would like more information about this event or would like to donate, please visit www.writewayfoundation.org or email at info@writewayfoundation.org.

Rodrekous currently serves as the President for PEACE Nation, LLC, an independent record label designed to help local artists gain exposure. He’s also the Co-founder and Co-director of the Write Way Foundation. Josh Bovill is a Teacher, Football Coach, and Athletic Director in York, SC. He is also the owner of Rock Hill Video Company, LLC in Rock Hill South Carolina. He is married to his college sweetheart, Charley Bovill. They have one son, Josh Jr and expecting another.

Joshua Bovill
Write Way Foundation
+1 843-907-3545
email us here

You just read:

This Is The Book Every Student, Especially Black Students Should Read In 2021

Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.