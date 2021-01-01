This Is The Book Every Student, Especially Black Students Should Read In 2021

Authors Josh Bovill & Rodrekous Hunter Aim To Decrease The Black Literacy Gap The Write Way To Heal Book Will Also Have A Hip-Hop Album Release With It

The Write Way To Heal By Joshua Bovill & Rodrekous Hunter Is A Book Black Students Can See Themselves In

When students can see themselves in what they are reading, their interest and retention is greatly increased.” — Joshua Bovill, MBA

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Rodrekous Hunter and Joshua Bovill embarked on the journey to write a book, they knew it had to be different. They both grew up as low-income, inner-city kids and often struggled to find their place in a school system they felt did not understand them, their culture, or the way they learned. Joshua often tells the story of the first time he ever read a book. Up until 7th grade, the first book he ever read was Tears Of A Tiger. As a middle school teacher, Joshua is very aware of the literacy gap amongst African American students like himself. He also recognizes that one of the primary reasons for this gap is the scarcity of representation. When students can see themselves in what they are reading, their interest and retention is greatly increased. The reason he read Tears Of A Tiger in 7th grade was because it was the first book he ever felt connected to. That’s why when Joshua and Rodrekous began writing The Write Way To Heal, they vowed to create a story that all students, especially African American students could see themselves in. The book release will also be accompanied by the Write Way hip-hop album and the launch of the non-profit organization, Write Way Foundation. The Write Way Foundation’s mission is to use the power of mentorship, creative writing and hip-hop to decrease the minority literacy gap.

If you would like more information about this event or would like to donate, please visit www.writewayfoundation.org or email at info@writewayfoundation.org.

Rodrekous currently serves as the President for PEACE Nation, LLC, an independent record label designed to help local artists gain exposure. He’s also the Co-founder and Co-director of the Write Way Foundation. Josh Bovill is a Teacher, Football Coach, and Athletic Director in York, SC. He is also the owner of Rock Hill Video Company, LLC in Rock Hill South Carolina. He is married to his college sweetheart, Charley Bovill. They have one son, Josh Jr and expecting another.