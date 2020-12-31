Confreda Greenhouses and Farms Issues Do Not Drink Notice

The Confreda Greenhouses and Farms public water system (2150 Scituate Avenue in Hope, Rhode Island) is issuing a notice to customers that infants six months and younger should not drink the water from this system because nitrate was found in the well over the maximum contaminant level.

Parents should not give this water to infants younger than six months old or use it to make formula or juice. Bottled water should be used for infants until the well has returned to safe nitrate levels and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) allows the Do Not Drink Notice to be lifted. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by Confreda Greenhouses and Farms and review the frequently asked questions document from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) below.

The Confreda Greenhouses and Farms water system collected a sample on December 21, 2020 that had a nitrate level of 12 mg/L. A confirmation sample collected on December 29, 2020 had a nitrate level of 10 mg/L. The average of these two samples exceeds the maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.

Infants younger than the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the maximum contaminant level could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome. Blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin. Nitrate is a concern for infants because they can't process nitrates in the same way adults can. Symptoms in infants can develop rapidly, with health deteriorating over a period of days. If symptoms occur in a child younger than six months old, seek medical attention immediately. If you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.

The Do Not Drink Notice will remain in effect until the well has returned to consistent safe nitrate levels and RIDOH approves the do not drink notice to be lifted.

Customers with questions should contact Jonathan Confreda at 401-827-5000.