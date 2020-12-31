Gov. Wolf Shares Condolences on the Passing of Former Governor Dick Thornburgh

Governor Wolf released the following statement on the loss of former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh:

“Frances and I extend our deepest condolences to the Thornburgh family. Governor Dick Thornburgh was an unequaled public servant who devoted his life to caring for the people of our commonwealth and our nation.

“Governor Thornburgh served two terms as governor of Pennsylvania, and calm, grounded leadership was a hallmark of his governorship. He guided Pennsylvania through a tumultuous period in our commonwealth’s history following the partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power station. His was a necessary and steady voice of calm in the midst of crisis.

“Governor Thornburgh also served in the United States Justice Department under five presidents, including three years as United States Attorney General. During his tenure, the office of the Attorney General used its power to advocate for the needs of vulnerable Americans and led the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Governor Thornburgh dedicated his life to public service, and his contributions to our commonwealth and our nation will not be forgotten. All of Pennsylvania mourns the loss of one of our great public servants.”