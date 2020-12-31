St. Louis publisher Really Big Coloring Books® expands manufacturing into new book markets including adult topics
With popularity on sites like Amazon®, Walmart®, Target®, others the company expanded manufacturing into adult genre for publishers, artists, writers and authors.
The fun and spicy side of Adult Coloring for adults, we continue to add new titles and products weekly. Mature themed topics designed for adults with topics that are chosen by our customers, our company, consumers, our writers, authors and artists. Not necessarily XXX sexual explicit adult content but fun topics, a few serious topics and mostly the silly side of coloring. Coloring Books for mature audiences welcomes consumers, artists, designers, publishers, professionals, new artists, students (18+) to sell your books here, the spicy side of Adult Coloring. The company can also design, write, edit, draw and manufacture any coloring book product for you, your company or organization.

— Wayne Bell Publisher
— Wayne Bell Publisher
The products ranging in price from $1.99 to $10.87 are available everywhere online and in many retail shops. Manufacturing is located in St. Louis, MO and many of their products are made of 100% hemp paper. Including calendars, greeting cards, coloring utensils, place-mats, letterhead, business cards and many other paper related products. Coloring Books Adult has a music section in which they produce and sell albums and CD covers, posters, merchandise and other products for the music industry.
"Similar to Amazons adult 18+ section of spicy coloring books the company created a receptacle for offbeat, risque, adult humor, sexy and "corrupt" coloring books for a specific market segment. During the last 15 plus years our company received an abundance of specific requests for adult, sexy or adult humor coloring books and for requests to manufacture adult 18+ themed books. So we honored the marketplace", stated Wayne Bell, Publisher. "We have been in the coloring book marketplace for over 30 years, before the internet even existed, and the demand for these spicy, offbeat, humorous books continues to only grow," continued Bell.
ColoringBooks Adult is owned by Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO. A multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.
To sell your book, manufacture a new book or list your products please email: info@coloringbooks adult today. Located in St. Louis, MO and all paper or coloring book products are manufactured in St. Louis, MO. Call 314-695-5757
