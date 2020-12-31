TriVistaMedia says thank you to our clients in 2020 and we wish everyone tremendous success in 2021
TriVistaMedia.com provides Business Development, Corporate Strategy, and Financial Oversight services to it's cilents.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TriVistaMedia.com, a global consulting firm which provides marketing, finance & accounting, and strategy services for multiple industries, says “thank you” to our clients and wishes everyone continued success in 2021!
“We have had several interesting projects to work on in 2020 and with COVID-19 we were presented with unique challenges as we started a reboot of our organization,” noted Steven Lockhart, Chief Marketing Officer for TriVistaMedia.com, an Irvine, CA consortium of professionals. “We were able to assemble outstanding talent and were able to substantially increase results for our clients in very different areas.”
In May, we started to coordinate efforts for Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists (PNS), a leading provider in Orange County Psychiatry, initial Domain Authority was 8, there were 60 backlinks from 25 domains, their service provider was the largest medical marketing company in the United States (known as “top notch”)...In less than 4 months, by being proactive we have increased Domain Authority to 15, backlinks to over 1200 from more than 231 domains. We also took PNS from less than 40 google reviews to over 286 google reviews (ranking highest in Orange County for Psychiatric Groups). PNS also now ranks #1 in Google Search Overall for Psychiatrists in Orange County.
In September, we began consulting for a Business Development Corporation, which wanted to go public. We put together an action with a SEC attorney to complete the transformation and reverse merger of a public company from $300,000 down to $100,000 and cut the time to “go public” from 9 months to 3 months. Finally, rather than having the history of another company forever being in quarterly and annual reports, we have set up the entity so no operating history is recorded - so it can be executed cleanly and with no pre-existing shareholder overhang. Most reverse mergers cost $300,000 and 10% of the stock to existing shareholders, and + 4.9% for the consultant. Our process is $100,000, no stock to existing shareholders, and 4.9% for TriVistaMedia.
In October, our firm began working on a real estate agency project. The project so far has been a tremendous success. The first property we worked on was sold within 2 hours of being listed at $1.5+ million (full asking price) and our second project was just listed at $1.398 Million, our push will begin in January, this client was created through our referral process. As we move into 2021 we are looking to develop a proprietary tool, which we hope will revolutionize the Orange County real estate market.
We provide best in class service. Our focus is on utilizing Six Sigma Methodology to make things simple and repeatable. To our knowledge we are the only firm utilizing Six Sigma process in the marketing and business development plans we create and put into action. The result has quadrupled 4 companies we have worked with in less than 1 year. And, our clients see an average ROI on marketing dollars after 6 months at 20:1 (or $20 for every $1 spent). Our process is simple:
• Define your gaps and opportunities.
• Measure what you are doing or not doing correctly.
• Analyze corrective action.
• Improve the plan of attack.
• Control the outcomes.
Companies we work with need help with marketing, business development, financial help, and even process management. Our team of business experts see areas of opportunities to develop effective and efficient solutions. We do not do “cookie cutter” marketing, we address the issues which can be fixed, eliminate waste, and accentuate the positives. Sometimes, this may mean restructuring part of the company (sometimes marketing isn’t the issue, it may be operations, or customer service, which is keeping clients away).
• Business Development (Marketing/Selling of Product/Service, Website Design, Product and corporate imaging advertising)
• Financial Oversight (CFO, Internal Audit, Accounting Work - bookkeeping services, Assistance with Bank Credit Lines)
• Corporate Strategy (Identifying strategic partners for development, Business Strategies, Operations Management)
• Legal Service Coordination (non capital raising)
When you do what you love everyday you'll never work a day in your life. Our experts are blessed with great talent, they love serving our clients, and they are committed to ethics and integrity. We would love to be a part of your success story.
We thank everyone for their support and look forward to serving more clients in the future.
About TriVistaMedia.com. TriVistaMedia is a results-oriented consulting firm providing integrated marketing, finance, accounting, and strategy globally to public and emerging companies seeking to grow and experience positive returns right now. Our consultants have direct experience in the medical field, real estate and mortgage, financial services, and consumer products. Our team is composed of former Securities Professionals, Advertising Executives, Graphic Design, SEO Gurus (Digital Marketing), Accountants, and Process Management Experts.
