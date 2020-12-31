Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PA Senate Democrats to Conduct Hearing on Impact of COVID-19 on State Prisons

Policy Hearing - January 7, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, PA − December 31, 2020 − At the request of State Senators Anthony H. Williams (D-Delaware/Philadelphia) and Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a virtual public hearing on the impacts of COVID-19 on the communities, employees and inmates related to our state prison system. The senators will focus on legislative strategies for supporting the state’s corrections systems.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, January 7, at 11 a.m.  It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page. 

The meeting’s location will be held virtually via Zoom. You can register for the hearing ahead of time at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrfuypqzgjHdWNbCtB2tvLMvOK5GMK-580

The hearing will feature testimony from Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel and advocates.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

