FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 31, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As first announced Nov. 21, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on New Year’s Day. Data that would be reported January 1 will be available online the following day.

Additionally, while DHEC will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates on the agency’s webpage, beginning Jan. 2, 2021, the same information that’s provided at scdhec.gov/COVID19 will no longer be reported out in a duplicative news release. DHEC will publicly announce on its social media platforms when the webpage was been updated with new COVID-19 data for the day. The exact same information that has been presented in daily news release is available on the main COVID-19 webpage that will continue to be updated each day.

DHEC will continue to issue news releases announcing new and important information about the state’s COVID-19 response and will continue to keep South Carolinians updated on the most current and factual information. For the latest information regarding COVID-19 vaccine, scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 31, 2020)

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 283,424/24,083

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,885/411

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,663,351

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 280

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

10,369 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

31.2% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

###