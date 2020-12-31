RELEASE: Year in Review: DEQ works to protect the environment, public health of North Carolinians

This year, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) took key actions to protect the environment and health of all North Carolinians and to address the impacts of climate change.

“DEQ has met the unprecedented challenges of 2020 with continued dedication to the protection of public health and North Carolina’s valuable natural resources,” said Secretary Michael S. Regan. “The Department made significant strides on coal ash, climate change, emerging compounds and environmental justice. I am proud of the commitment of our staff to the science–based protection of the health and prosperity of all North Carolinians.”

Key Achievements

Responding During a Pandemic

In response to the ongoing pandemic, DEQ adjusted public office hours and worked with regulated entities to ensure they remained in compliance; in instances of non-compliance, DEQ pursued enforcement actions on a case-by-case basis. Staff modified inspection processes to continue regulatory oversight of its permitted facilities. Divisions transitioned to online public hearings and meetings to provide permit information to residents across North Carolina, while several Coastal Reserve sites closed to visitors for a few months in accordance with state guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

CARES Act Fisheries Assistance – The Division of Marine Fisheries staff accepted and are reviewing 271 applications for CARES Act assistance that were received by the November 30 deadline. Applications were received from all four eligibility sectors, but most came from the commercial fishing and marine aquaculture sectors. The Division is preparing to disburse $5.4 million in CARES Act assistance to fishermen. The assistance is available to commercial fishermen, for-hire fishing operators, seafood dealers and processors, and marine aquaculture operations who meet revenue loss criteria.

Protecting Our Environment

Opposing Offshore Oil Drilling and Exploration: The Division of Coastal Management (DCM) found WesternGeco’s federal consistency determination related to proposed seismic surveys inconsistent with North Carolina’s coastal program after which WesternGeco appealed this decision to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. In June 2020, the state strongly objected to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce findings that the proposed survey is consistent with the objectives of the Coastal Zone Management Act. In August, the N.C. Department of Justice filed a complaint to challenge the U.S. Secretary’s decision to override DCM’s objection in the Eastern District of North Carolina. WesternGeco withdrew its BOEM seismic testing permit application after President Trump extended the moratorium on offshore energy proposals to North Carolina.

Supporting Fisheries: The Division of Marine Fisheries completed the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 and implemented harvest reduction measures in May to end overfishing and achieve sustainable harvest. A Revision to Amendment 1 to the North Carolina Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan was completed in November and will be implemented in January 2021. The Revision was triggered due to adaptive management measures which must be taken when a stock assessment concludes the stock is overfished or overfishing is occurring. Total Allowable Landings for the Albemarle-Roanoke stock will be reduced and split evenly between commercial and recreational sectors. The Division also completed periodic reviews of the Kingfish and Bay Scallop fishery management plans. No management changes were needed.

More than 11,000 Division of Marine Fisheries licenses were issued during the annual license renewal period that ran from April 1 to July 31 this year. These licenses include various commercial, for-hire, and pier licenses that expire each year on June 30. The number does not include Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses. The division extended the deadline to renew these licenses by a month in response to COVID-19.

The Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program sank three vessels on artificial reefs, two of which were sunk during the pandemic. All projects were funded by donations from non-profit organizations, as well as Coastal Recreational Fishing License grants.

Protecting Air Quality: The Division of Air Quality awarded nearly $30 million to replace 111 school buses and 16 transit buses, and install 33 zero emission vehicle fast-charging stations across the state. The projects funded by Phase 1 of the Volkswagen Settlement Mitigation Plan will reduce 31.8 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions annually – which is equal to the annual NOx emissions of more than 51,000 passenger cars. The awards are the first phase of North Carolina’s $92 million share of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s settlement with Volkswagen for unlawfully cheating on vehicle emissions.

A new state emissions rule and amendments to North Carolina’s state air toxics rule were enacted November 1 to regulate the use of methyl bromide for log fumigation, making it the first time in 28 years that a toxic air pollutant was added to the state’s air toxics rules.

Infrastructure Investment

The State Water Infrastructure Authority approved 142 drinking water and wastewater projects across North Carolina during two funding rounds conducted within the challenges of the COVID-19 environment. A total of $360 million in loans and grants were awarded to communities across North Carolina to help them maintain and improve their drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, thus ensuring water quality and helping towns reach their economic potential.

The State Water Infrastructure Authority adopted criteria, identifying and designating four local government units as distressed – an important first step in allocating $9 million in funding made available through recent Viable Utility Reserve (VUR) legislation, signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper on July 1. The VUR program is a first and critical step in helping rural North Carolina communities meet their citizens’ needs for safe and reliable water and wastewater services by helping communities develop financial and managerial tools and providing funding for projects that will help establish long-term utility viability.

Disaster Response

This year, DCM, in partnership with the N.C. Coastal Federation, removed more than 375,000 pounds of storm debris from public lands with plans to remove additional debris and 25 abandoned vessels. This federally funded project, the most extensive in North Carolina’s coastal history, is part of a larger coordinated storm debris and vessel removal effort. involving the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

DWM provided $400,000 financial support to businesses and homeowners affected by multiple storm events through state and federal disaster assistance funding to help repair or cleanup disaster-related underground storage tank releases.

Hurricane Isaias – Hurricane Isaias made landfall at Ocean Isle Beach on August 3 as a Cat 1 hurricane with sustained winds around 85 mph. It coincided with a full moon high tide and carried significant storm surge, which caused substantial damages in coastal communities of Brunswick and southern New Hanover County. DEQ staffed virtual emergency operations centers to coordinate response. DCM issued an emergency general permit for coastal property owners in the affected counties who needed to replace docks, piers, bulkheads or similar structures damaged by Hurricane Isaias along sounds, rivers and creeks. The emergency permit expedited the approval process for rebuilding docks, piers, bulkheads and similar water dependent structures that meet state standards. The emergency permit was also used for dune reconstruction and maintenance dredging of existing channels.

Hurricane Florence – DWR awarded $11.5 million to eight North Carolina coastal communities for projects related to Hurricane Florence damage. The awards from the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund will fund beach nourishment, dune restoration, and other projects to remediate storm damage.

Earthquake Response: The North Carolina Geological Survey (NCGS) along with partners from the U.S. Geological Survey, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University evaluated the August 9 earthquake that hit Sparta, North Carolina. NCGS documented the damage, collected data about the movement at the fault, and added information for inclusion in the NCGS database for the future preparation of landslide hazard maps. According to NCGS, it was the strongest quake to shake the state since 1926. There were no reports of significant injuries, but there was damage to structures and roads in the local area.

Colonial Pipeline Spill: DWM staff responded to and continue to manage the cleanup actions by Colonial Pipeline following the state’s largest gasoline spill near Huntersville, North Carolina, which was reported to the Department on August 14. Following initial emergency response efforts, DEQ issued Colonial Pipeline a notice of violation for impacts to groundwater quality. Cleanup actions are ongoing, and DEQ continues to hold Colonial Pipeline responsible for harm to North Carolina’s natural resources.

Resiliency Efforts

As directed in Executive Order 80, DEQ led the development of the North Carolina Risk Assessment and Resilience Plan, including the North Carolina Climate Science report, to address North Carolina’s vulnerability to climate change.

With funding from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and the State Legislature, DCM formally launched the Resilient Coastal Communities Program in November with an invitation to local governments to apply for no-cost technical assistance. DCM will select up to 20 local governments to receive $30,000 each in contracted planning services for vulnerability assessments and community engagement.

The Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership partnered with the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs and others to develop a project designed to increase engagement among Tribal communities, government agencies and universities as well as to acknowledge the unique knowledge and cultural perspectives of these communities surrounding impacts associated with climate change.

Coastal Research: DCM’s North Carolina Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve program collaborated with 22 partner organizations to conduct and support 31 active research projects at Reserve sites up and down the coast. The Coastal Reserve collected more than 264,000 water quality, meteorological and nutrient measurements as part of the Reserve’s System-Wide Monitoring Program. It also worked with partners to develop an Unoccupied Aerial System (UAS) based tidal wetlands monitoring protocol to complement the current NERRS System Wide Monitoring Program. This effort will result in the production of step-by-by protocols and best practices for incorporation of UAS in wetland monitoring programs to help facilitate the widespread adoption and routine use of UAS in wetland monitoring efforts both within the NERRS and beyond.

Environmental Justice

Progress on Community Engagement: DEQ successfully increased equity, transparency and environmental protection in the permitting of swine operations under the 2018 Title VI settlement agreement with citizen groups, which expired on May 3, 2020.The final report details DEQ’s enhancements over the past two years to ensure meaningful public involvement of affected communities in decision-making related to the Swine General Permit program.

The state’s Environmental Education Program expanded its environmental justice, equity, diversity and inclusion offerings as part of the DEQ’s efforts to address the goals set in Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 143 on addressing racial disparities. The EE program is also leveraging existing university relationships and reaching out to historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving organizations discuss ways to better support minority students.

As part of the Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental and Health Equity Task Force’s Environmental Justice and Inclusion Subcommittee, stakeholders including DEQ Secretary Michael Regan provided recommendations to increase the consideration of environmental justice and equity concerns in state decision-making and address environmental and economic impacts in disadvantaged communities.

Celebrating Stewardship

The department’s Environmental Stewardship Initiative (ESI) recognized eight new members this year for their outstanding environmental performance. The program currently has 190 member sites across North Carolina: 29 Stewards, 12 Rising Stewards and 149 Partner sites. ESI members reported savings totaling $11.3 million in 2019 from their implemented environmental projects. Through their efforts, members saved one billion gallons of water, avoided the discharge of three billion gallons of wastewater, recycled more than 186,000 tons of reusable materials, prevented the release of 24,190 metric tons of CO2 equivalent and reduced their energy usage by almost 840,000 mmBtu.

The Waste Reduction Partners (WRP) team provided onsite waste reductions and energy efficiency assessments for 98 clients across 39 counties, helping businesses and institutions save $1.07 million in FY2020. The WRP team is placing special focus on assisting North Carolina organizations in curbing utility costs and addressing climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas through energy efficiency programs.

In late June, DEQ, along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acting as Natural Resource Trustees, released the final Phase 1 Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment that identifies 10 projects, totaling $12 million, to offset environmental harm due to releases at the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp. Superfund site in Navassa, North Carolina.

